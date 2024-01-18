Two Shot Dead In Bihar's Katihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) Two persons, including the husband of a ward councillor, were gunned down in Bihar's Katihar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chotu Poddar, the husband of ward councilor Khusboo Parvin, and his aide Pritam Chaudhay.

The injured person is identified as Udip Poddar who was driving their vehicle. He sustained gunshot injuries on his hip and was admitted in the hospital.

In a statement to the police, he said: "We were returning from district court Katihar and reached Hariganj Chowk under Town police station when five attackers came on the bike and stopped our vehicle. They have opened fire on us. They fired around 20 bulletson us and fled from the spot."

Chotu Poddar and Pritam Chaudhary sustained gunshot injuries on their head, chest, and stomach.

Following the incident, Poddar's wife and other relatives took them to Sadar hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad also visited the hospital and claimed that "Jungle Raj Part Two" had started in Bihar.

SP, Katihar, Jitendra Kumar said: "As soon as we learnt about the incident, we immediately rushed there. We are scanning the CCTV to identify the assailants. Chotu Poddar has a criminal record in the past. He was involved in murder, loot and other criminal activities and recently released on bail."

--IANS

ajk/vd