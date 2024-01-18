Multifunctional Tow Bar Hole Insert Helps Recreational Vehicle Owners Easily Tow Their Automobiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yvan H. of Cumberland, ON is the creator of the Flat Tow Protection Cap, a foam-like cap that accommodates a recreational vehicle (RV) tow bar. The cap covers the tow bar holes and improves the aesthetic of a vehicle while preventing the hole from rusting or accumulating debris that can render it inoperable. The foam-like material is designed absorb oil and other debris entering the tow bar holes that commonly create rust. RV owners can easily tow their vehicles without having to perform any maintenance on the tow bar holes prior to operation.The market for towing accessories and equipment is diverse, ranging from hitch covers and locks to more specialized devices like the Flat Tow Protection Cap. It is also influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, advancements in towing technology, and regulations related to towing safety. These types of accessories are vital and essential for RV owners who tow trailers, caravans, boats, automobiles, and other types of cargo loads. Protecting vehicle investments and making it easier to tow a vehicle behind an RV are two important factors for manufacturers to consider when expanding their product lines. Creative niche products like the Flat Tow Protection Cap innovate on these factors and could increase year-to-year profits in the towing accessory and equipment industry.Yvan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Flat Tow Protection Cap product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Flat Tow Protection Cap can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

