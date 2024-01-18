Body Armor Market Set To Surpass USD 4.21 Billion By 2030, Bolstered By Rising Security Concerns & Safeguarding Lives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Body Armor Market

The Body Armor Market is growing due to rising security concerns and technological advancements in lightweight, high-performance materials.

- According to SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Body Armor Market Scope & Overview:The Body Armor Market is witnessing substantial growth due to a surge in security concerns across the globe. As threats to personal safety persist, there is a growing demand for advanced protective gear that can withstand various forms of ballistic and stab threats. This has led to significant investments in research and development, driving the market toward the adoption of lightweight yet robust materials that offer enhanced comfort and protection. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies are enabling the production of Body Armor with improved durability and flexibility, further fueling market expansion.Rising security concerns globally, fueled by geopolitical conflicts and an increase in acts of violence and terrorism, drive the growth of the Body Armor Market. The market's value is projected to surge, catering to the escalating need for protective gear across military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors.Get a Free Sample Report of Body Armor Market @Market Sizing Paragraph:The SNS Insider report reveals that the Body Armor Market, valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.Major Key Players Included are:. Elmon SA. Ceradyne, Inc.. Hellweg International. Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. Safariland, LLC. BAE Systems. Ballistic Body Armor Pty. Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd. Kejo Limited Company. Pacific Safety Products, and other players.Market Report ScopeThe Body Armor Market is undergoing transformation with technological proliferation, particularly in lightweight vest development using advanced technologies. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased military expenditures, political tensions, and a growing emphasis on commercial security in the U.S. contribute to the market's expansion. The awareness of threats in various sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and transportation security, further propels the demand for Body Armor.Moreover, the Body Armor Market is benefiting from increasing government initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of law enforcement personnel and military forces. Governments around the world are prioritizing the procurement of advanced Body Armor systems to ensure the safety of their personnel in high-risk environments. This has created a favorable environment for market growth, with manufacturers focusing on developing innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of modern defense and law enforcement agencies. Overall, the Body Armor Market is poised for continued expansion as the need for effective protective gear remains paramount in an evolving threat landscape.Market AnalysisThe market thrives on the pressing need for personal protection amidst modern warfare practices and escalating criminal activities. Body Armor, developed to shield wearers from firearm rounds, not only saves lives but also provides additional protection in various scenarios, including car accidents. Investments in advanced Body Armor equipment are increasing, driven by government initiatives to bridge supply gaps. However, stringent regulations limit civilian adoption, posing a challenge to market growth.Segment Analysis. The defense segment dominates with a 58.9% revenue share, driven by evolving battlefield threats, leading to the adoption of new tactical ballistic vest protection. The law enforcement segment is set to witness a robust CAGR of 7.4%, fueled by increasing government expenditure on internal safety and control.. The weight of Body Armor remains a challenge, prompting investments in lightweight vests. The vest segment holds a significant revenue share of 55.4%, providing optimal safety in close combat situations. The helmet segment, expected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, offers varied designs for protection against shrapnel, blunt force, and handguns.Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:By Application. Defense. Law Enforcement Protection. Civilians. OthersBy Material. Steel. Aramid. Composite CeramicBy Level. Level IIA. Level II. Level IIIA. Level III. Level IVBy Product Type. Soft Armor. Hard Armor. AccessoriesBy Product Style. Covert. OvertGrowth Factors. Technological proliferation plays a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the Body Armor Market. The industry is witnessing a transformative shift with advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing processes. Innovations such as 3D printing and the use of composite materials are contributing to the development of lightweight yet highly effective Body Armor. Technological breakthroughs enhance mobility for military personnel and law enforcement, addressing one of the historical challenges associated with Body Armor.. The United States is experiencing a growing awareness of the importance of commercial security, driving an uptick in demand for Body Armor. Threats in various commercial sectors, including retail, healthcare, and transportation, have led to a rapid increase in concerns about security. This heightened awareness is translating into a rising demand for Body Armor as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of personnel operating in these commercial areas.Need Customized Report as per your Business Requirements Ask Here @Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America continues to dominate the market, attributed to increased defense spending and a large number of military personnel in the United States. The U.S. holds the world's largest defense budget and law enforcement agencies, driving procurement of advanced Body Armor. Investments by companies like Ace Link Armor in the U.S. exemplify the commitment to enhancing defense capabilities, contributing to regional dominance.Key Takeaways. The Body Armor Market witnesses growth propelled by global security threats and rising demand for protective gear.. Defense and law enforcement segments lead, addressing evolving battlefield threats and internal safety needs.. North America remains a key player, driven by significant defense spending and investments in advanced Body Armor.Recent DevelopmentsIn September 2023: the UK Ministry of Defense awarded BAE Systems plc a USD 48.96 million contract for the production of the Striker II Digital Helmet-Mounted Display, enhancing pilot safety.In April 2023: DuPont unveiled Kevlar EXO aramid fiber, a lighter and more effective version of Body Armor, showcasing continuous innovation in protective gear.Buy Single User PDF of Body Armor Market Report @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Body Armor Market, by Application9. Body Armor Market, by Material10. Body Armor Market, by Level11. Body Armor Market, by Product Type12. Body Armor Market, by Product Style13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profiles15. Competitive Landscape16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports

