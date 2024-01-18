Dysprosium Oxide Price Trend Analysis, Historical Chart And Forecast Analysis Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Dysprosium Oxide (Dy2O3) is a chemical compound that is slightly hygroscopic in nature. It is commonly known as Dysprosia, a pale-yellow or white chemical powder with a chemical composition comprising two dysprosium atoms and three oxygen atoms. Dysprosium is a rare earth metal found in minerals, namely, monazite and bastnaesite.

The melting point of the compound measures around 2408° C, exhibiting insolubility in the water while being soluble in acid. Industrial applications such as metal halide lamps, ceramics, glasses, lasers, rotators, etc., uses the metal oxide compound in their manufacturing processes.

Request for Real-Time Dysprosium Oxide Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/dysprosium-oxide-price-trends/pricerequest

India, Vietnam, and Oman are the key importing countries for Dysprosium Oxide. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries are the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

Key Details About the Dysprosium Oxide Price Trends:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Dysprosium Oxide price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The dysprosium oxide price trends , including India Dysprosium Oxide price, USA dysprosium oxide price , pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Dysprosium Oxide Price Trends:





Dysprosium Oxide is a chemical compound of the rare earth metal dysprosium, which has excellent chemical and physical properties and is used as a raw material for manufacturing glass, ceramics, metals, halogen lamps, magneto-optical memory materials, etc.

Moreover, it is an additive for Neodymium Magnets and Yttrium aluminum garnet. It is also used as a control rod in nuclear power reactors in the atomic industries. Its alloys show resistivity to demagnetization, which makes it an ideal fit to produce products such as generators, electric vehicles, and wind turbines.

Permanent magnets used in the motors of electric cars are the primary use of the alloys made with Dysprosium Oxides. It also manufactures laser materials and commercial lighting products, including metal halide lamps, lasers, etc.



China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Date: June 19, 2023 -An Australian company, Ionic Rare Earth (IonicRE), has begun the production of rare earth oxides, including neodymium sesquioxide and Dysprosium Oxide at Belfast, UK

Key Players:News & Recent DevelopmentAbout Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA