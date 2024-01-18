Azerbaijani CEC Values Work Of Independent Media Center - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Election Commission (CEC) is creating all the necessary conditions for the transparent implementation of all post-voting processes through the Independent Media Center, which will allow concerned representatives who arrived in Azerbaijan to hold press conferences here at any moment, said CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, CEC has also been working to participate in these processes.

"If there are any comments, we are prepared to take the right action within our power. The Independent Media Center's operations are especially important to CEC. Because, as is well known, it is impossible to notify the global community about the level of a specific process in the country without the press," Panahov added.

To note, on December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel