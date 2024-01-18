Azerbaijani CEC Values Work Of Independent Media Center - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) is creating all the necessary conditions
for the transparent implementation of all post-voting processes
through the Independent Media Center, which will allow concerned
representatives who arrived in Azerbaijan to hold press conferences
here at any moment, said CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.
According to the chairman, CEC has also been working to
participate in these processes.
"If there are any comments, we are prepared to take the right
action within our power. The Independent Media Center's operations
are especially important to CEC. Because, as is well known, it is
impossible to notify the global community about the level of a
specific process in the country without the press," Panahov
added.
To note, on December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
(CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the
ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the
extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
