Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Prominent Regions And Forecast To 2032

The global sales performance management (SPM) market showcases robust growth, with revenues reaching approximately US$ 2.0 billion in 2022 and an estimated ascent to US$ 7.4 billion by 2031. Sales performance management solutions encompass analytical and operational functions that streamline back-office sales operations, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The surge in market share among large corporations and economic rebalancing positively impact the demand for sales performance management solutions.

The adoption of remote and work-from-home policies, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and intensified market competition drive the demand for automated performance management solutions, fostering growth in the SPM market.

Risks associated with third-party SPM solutions and data privacy concerns may act as hindrances to market growth.

The integration of advanced tools like data analytics and machine learning with SPM solutions presents lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the SPM market. The increased digital penetration during lockdowns and stringent social distancing policies heightened the demand for remote management and monitoring tools, contributing to the growth of the SPM market.

Dominated the SPM market in 2022 and is poised to maintain its position, driven by higher expenditure on technological solutions in the region.

Anticipates significant growth due to the rising number of startups and a burgeoning business sector, boosting the SPM industry in the region.

Key players shaping the global SPM market include:



Anaplan Inc.

Beqom

Callidus Software Inc.

Confidex

Gryphon Networks Corp

Iconixx

NICE Ltd.

Obero Inc.

Optymyze

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Spotio

Telensa

Varicent

Velocify Xactly Corporation

1. Component:



Solution

Service



Professional Services Managed Services

2. Deployment Size:



On Premise Cloud

3. Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises SMEs

4. Solution Type:



Incentive Compensation Management

Territory Management

Sales Planning and Monitoring

Sales Performance Analytics and Reporting Others

5. Industry Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Healthcare

Retail Others

6. Region:



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

As the SPM market evolves, navigating through technological innovations and market trends becomes integral to achieving sustainable growth.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

