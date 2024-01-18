Laura Sydney

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Laura is a dedicated realtor currently affiliated with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in Southport, Connecticut. Her areas of expertise include luxury properties, including the sale of unique antique and vintage properties, and new home construction.

Licensed in both Connecticut and Florida, Laura approaches her profession with a commitment to treating clients as lifelong connections. This client-centered philosophy reflects how she operates in all aspects of her life and real estate, emphasizing qualities such as hard work, dedication, meticulousness, honesty, and integrity.

Laura's educational background includes completing the Real Estate Licensing Program at Sacred Heart University and participating in the“Fast Start” Realtor training program at Coldwell Banker.

Prior to her real estate career, Laura dedicated 15 years to corporate marketing, advertising, and media sales, serving both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. She also boasts 20 years of experience as the sole proprietor of LS Designs, an interior design and decorating consultancy.

With 18 years of experience as a sales associate at a national residential real estate brokerage, Laura worked as an assistant to a top-selling agent in the luxury property division of a major real estate brokerage. She further contributed her expertise as a design consultant for Baybrook Remodelers.

Dedicated to real estate excellence, Laura holds prestigious titles as an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Accredited Staging Professional (ASP, IAHSP).

In addition, she is an active member of the National Association of Realtors, the Connecticut Association of Realtors, the Fairfield Board of Realtors, the Woodfield Village Condominium Association (Board member), and the Greater Fairfield County Consolidated Multiple Listing Service.

Laura's remarkable achievements are attributed to her unwavering work ethic and meticulous attention to detail. Her client-focused approach has proven highly successful, evident in the numerous satisfied clients who continue to refer business to her.

Among her various accolades include #1 Agent Dollar Volume & Unit Volume Southport Brokerage 2012, #2 Agent Dollar Volume Southport Brokerage 2015, 2018, #1 Agent in Unit Volume Southport Brokerage 2016, #2 Agent in Unit Volume Southport Brokerage 2018, #1 Agent in Dollar Volume Southport Brokerage 2018, and voted 5 Star Professional by CT Magazine.