Copper Sulfate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first quarter of 2023, the Asia Pacific region experienced a surge in copper sulfate prices as downstream industries improved, and production rates normalized after stagnation. However, the second quarter saw a bearish market due to rising inventories and reduced procurement by downstream sectors, only to regain momentum later with increased inquiries. In Europe, the first quarter saw inflation and poor demand, leading to strict monetary policies that hampered the copper sulfate market.

Request for Real-Time Copper Sulfate Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/copper-sulfate-price-trends/pricerequest

The second quarter continued the price decline, with challenges like low energy costs, insufficient demand, reduced manufacturing capacity, and a struggling agrochemical sector limiting buyer purchasing potential. North America faced fluctuating demand and inflation pressure in Q1, exacerbated by banking crises, lower offtakes, and weak agrochemical industry performance in Q2. Additionally, increased freight charges and input energy costs pushed copper sulfate prices downward.

Definition

Copper sulfate, with the chemical formula CuSO4, is a blue crystalline compound. It is highly soluble in water and commonly exists as a pentahydrate, CuSO4·5H2O, known as blue vitriol. This chemical has diverse uses, such as fungicide, algaecide, and in electroplating. Copper sulfate is also a mordant in textiles and used in water treatment. In its solid form, it appears as blue crystals, and when dissolved in water, it forms a blue solution. It has a variety of industrial applications due to its versatility and effectiveness.

Key Details About the Copper Sulfate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Copper Sulfate in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Copper Sulfate Price Trends , including India Copper Sulfate price, USA Copper Sulfate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Copper Sulfate Price Trend:





Copper sulfate, known chemically as CuSO4, has a wide range of industrial applications. It is widely utilized as a fungicide and algaecide in agriculture to protect crops and water bodies from fungal and algal infestations. In the mining industry, copper sulfate is employed in mineral flotation processes to separate valuable minerals from waste material. It plays a crucial role in electroplating, enhancing the appearance and corrosion resistance of various metal surfaces. Additionally, it serves as a mordant in the textile industry and is used in water treatment, metallurgy, and chemical manufacturing. Its versatile properties make copper sulfate an essential compound in several industrial sectors.



Allan Chemical Corporation

ATOTECH

NOAH Technologies Corporation and WEGO Chemical & Mineral Corp

Norkem NORDFEED

TODINI AND CO. S.P.A.

Indian Platinum Private Limited

ARIHANT CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES KGHM

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA