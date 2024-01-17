Harbour Village Beach Club Named Hotel Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harbour Village Beach Club

Luxury Bonaire boutique resort honored by the Caribbean Travel Awards

SOUTH ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harbour Village Beach Club is honored to be named Hotel of the Year by the prestigious Caribbean Travel Awards. For 10 years the Caribbean Journal has celebrated the best in Caribbean travel with this regional award program.

The judges chose the 40-room Harbour Village Beach Club as the Hotel of the Year due to its tranquility, unrivaled service, private beach and a general feeling that you never want to leave.

“We're thrilled to be named the Caribbean's top hotel,” said Jessica Gonzalez, VP of Hotel Operations at Harbour Village Beach Club.“Everyone on our staff is committed to providing an outstanding holiday for our guests, and the resort itself is a unique getaway that lets people relax, reconnect and rejuvenate.”

The luxurious oasis is surrounded by a picturesque harbor, palm trees, and a beautiful stretch of white sand beach for the exclusive enjoyment of its guests. The resort distinguishes itself by providing an elevated level of service, from dive valet service at the onsite dive and watersports operator, to private dining by torch light on the beach, to customized aromatherapy massage next to the spa cascade pool.

Located outside of the hurricane zone, Bonaire enjoys year-round perfect weather and delivers unspoiled beauty for travelers seeking privacy, seclusion and off-the-grid adventures. With direct flights from several major American cities, getting to the island is uncomplicated.

For more information on Harbour Village Beach Club, visit or call 1-800-424-0004.

About Harbour Village Beach Club

Harbour Village Beach Club is located within an exclusive beachfront enclave on the unspoiled Caribbean island of Bonaire. Its well-appointed guest suites are nestled amid lush tropical gardens, just steps from its private, white-sand beach, and feature opulent décor and thoughtful details like secluded lanais and double hammocks. Amenities include a First Class 5 Star PADI Instructor Development Center offering onsite scuba classes and certification and a picturesque, 64-slip marina. The resort is also home to the acclaimed La Balandra restaurant, designed after an antique Spanish ship and giving the feeling of sailing with its dining deck located on a jetty extending out to sea, as well as a full-service spa offering professional reflexology, facials, aromatherapy, therapeutic and relaxing massage. Harbour Village Beach Club was named Bonaire's Leading Hotel for twenty years and the Best Boutique Hotel on Bonaire in 2023.

About Bonaire

Located eighty-six miles east of Aruba, the island of Bonaire offers year-round sunshine, low annual rainfall, and has been designated as having the most pristine coral reef environment and most species of fish in the Caribbean by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. The Reef Environmental Education Foundation lists eight out of almost 90 of Bonaire's dive sites in their top 10 in terms of species richness in the Caribbean -- abundant underwater life includes more than 300 species of tropical fish and over 120 different types of coral. The island was recently voted #1 in the Caribbean & Atlantic by readers of Scuba Diving magazine in categories that include Best Shore Diving (Snorkeling); Best Beginner Diving; Best Macro Diving; Best Advanced Diving, and Best Underwater Photography. Bonaire is able to maintain this environment and receive awards for diving year after year because its surrounding waters have been protected as the Bonaire National Marine Park for over 30 years.

