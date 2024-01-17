Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Gets Ready To Host World Cups

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares to host three
Gymnastics World Cups in 2024.
The National Gymnastics Arena is set to welcome numerous
athletes and spectators, Azernews reports.
Trampolining and Tumbling Tournament
Kicking off the series of Gymnastics World Cups, the first
trampolining and tumbling tournament of 2024 is scheduled to take
place on February 23-25. Gymnasts specialising in these disciplines
will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to showcase their
skills and compete for top honours.
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
Following the trampolining and tumbling tournament, the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup will take centre stage at the gymnastics arena
on March 7-10. Artistic gymnasts will demonstrate their grace and
strength on various apparatuses.
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup
Continuing the series of Gymnastics World Cups, Azerbaijan will
host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 19-21. Rhythmic
gymnasts are expected to thrill the spectators with their artistry
and skill.
The selection of Azerbaijan as the host for these Gymnastics
World Cups is a testament to the country's proven ability to
organise and execute international sporting events.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent
infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to
provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.
