Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Gets Ready To Host World Cups

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares to host three Gymnastics World Cups in 2024.

The National Gymnastics Arena is set to welcome numerous athletes and spectators, Azernews reports.







Trampolining and Tumbling Tournament

Kicking off the series of Gymnastics World Cups, the first trampolining and tumbling tournament of 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 23-25. Gymnasts specialising in these disciplines will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to showcase their skills and compete for top honours.







Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Following the trampolining and tumbling tournament, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will take centre stage at the gymnastics arena on March 7-10. Artistic gymnasts will demonstrate their grace and strength on various apparatuses.







Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Continuing the series of Gymnastics World Cups, Azerbaijan will host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 19-21. Rhythmic gymnasts are expected to thrill the spectators with their artistry and skill.

The selection of Azerbaijan as the host for these Gymnastics World Cups is a testament to the country's proven ability to organise and execute international sporting events.







Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.