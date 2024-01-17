SKWOL Launches Long Lasting Ceramic Spray Coatings For Boats With DIY Cleaning & Detailing Kit

(MENAFN- GetNews)





SKWOL , a reputable direct-to-consumer marine care brand, proudly announces its official launch with an unwavering commitment to education and ocean-safe practices. Specializing in what they aptly term "anti-aging formulas for your boat," SKWOL is on a mission to set an advanced standard in the marine detailing industry, with a comprehensive 3-step system designed to protect and maintain watercraft that requires less packaging and less environmental exposure.

The SKWOL 3-Step Pro Kit stands out for its effectiveness and also for its eco-conscious design. Comprising a meticulous preparation wash, a state-of-the-art hydrophobic ceramic coating, and a powerful UV protectant with growth prevention, SKWOL distinguishes itself by taking these processes to the next level. The brand's DIY protective coatings are celebrated as the "longest lasting in their class," exceeding industry norms with coatings that endure up to 8-12 months of protection from dirt, debris, and contaminants, thus prolonging the life of watercraft and significantly outperforming traditional spray applications that typically last half that time.

This unique commitment to the environment sets SKWOL apart in the marine industry. The longevity of their solutions means less environmental exposure to synthetic detailing compounds (albeit considered ocean-safe in the case of these formulas). The brand's formulas are highly effective, biodegradable, and PFAS-free, ensuring they are safe for use on or off the water. SKWOL's dedication to being environmentally responsible naturally extends to the protection of aquatic life as well. Moreover, the highly concentrated nature of SKWOL's formulas requires less packaging, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and minimizing plastic waste.

SKWOL stands out visually within the industry as well. The brand's labels are designed with a cosmetic sensibility, exuding a premium and elevated aesthetic compared to industry giants and competing Amazon brands. SKWOL targets a more discerning audience, standing out with a sophisticated appeal that contrasts with the irreverent taste in aesthetics prevalent in emerging marine design trends.

SKWOL's DIY protective coatings are tailored for boats under 50 feet and easily maintained by their owners. These formulas are intentionally developed to be safe for vessels with luxury trim levels while remaining powerful enough for daily-use offshore fishing boats. Founder Stu Carnes emphasizes the company's motto, "Formula Follows Function," highlighting their "less is more" approach to product offerings. Carnes states, "We prioritize quality over quantity, producing solutions based on what works over what's trending."

SKWOL aims to bring clarity to the market in an industry filled with confusion. Carnes believes transparency is essential to helping boaters make informed decisions to protect their investments. While SKWOL intends to expand its product line, Carnes is committed to scaling by prioritizing the essentials in every phase of boat ownership.

About SKWOL:

SKWOL is a direct-to-consumer marine care brand launched in November 2023. Specializing in "anti-aging formulas for your boat," SKWOL offers a 3-step system for protecting and maintaining watercraft. With a focus on longevity, aesthetics, and a pioneering commitment to environmental responsibility, SKWOL is set to redefine the marine detailing industry.

