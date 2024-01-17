Advik MBOX To Gmail Wizard Version 4.1 Launched

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Advik Software is a renowned name in the software industry for its email conversion, migration and backup solutions. This year it proudly announces its latest product named Advik MBOX to Gmail Wizard. This tool is designed to efficiently import MBOX file data to Gmail mailbox in a few clicks.



In this digital era where email plays an important role, Advik Soft offers a solution to migrate your emails with ease. The software will instantly import single or multiple MBOX files to your Gmail account without any data loss.



Advik Soft understand the importance of efficient data management and MBOX to Gmail Wizard is teh solution. The software effortlessly imports MBOX file to Gmail with attachments in a few simple clicks. Additionally, while importing your data, there will be no data loss.



According to the Advik Team, the idea behind creating this tool is to provide a secure and efficient environment for importing MBOX file to various Webmail accounts including Gmail. We designed a simple and user-friendly interface so that both technical as well as non-technical users can use it.



The newly launched tool offers different benefits, some of which are -



- Offers various options to save MBOX file data.

- Maintain email folder and sub-folder hierarchy and structure,

- Allow to import single or multiple MBOX file in a single attempt.

- Advance filter to import selective emails to Gmail account.

- Allow to convert MBOX to PST, PDF, CSV and other file formats.

- Work on Windows 11, 10, 7, Vista and all other Versions.



For More Details Visit -







Company :-Advik Software

User :- Sheetal Negi

Email :...

Phone :-07025533020

Url :-