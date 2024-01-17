Egypt Reiterates Support For Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Defense Mohammad Zaki reaffirmed on Wednesday his country's support for the Palestinian cause, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, voicing total rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Egyptian minister made the remark while meeting with United Nation's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, and her delegation, the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement.

During the meeting, Zaki stressed the importance of coordinating with all regional and global parties to reach a settlement and alleviate the suffering of Gaza people.

The UN official commended the Egyptian efforts in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip, hoping that international efforts for Gaza ceasefire would work out, according to the statement.

The meeting included the latest developments of the situation in Gaza and ways to coordinate humanitarian aid flow and provide relief items in sufficient quantities for the population of the strip that suffer severe shortage of necessities because of the continued military attacks. (end)

asm













MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107732087