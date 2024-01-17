Navigating The Dioctyl Terephthalate Market: Price Trends Unveiled

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In Asia Pacific during 2023's first and second quarters, dioctyl terephthalate prices followed the PVC plasticizer market trend, declining due to weakened demand from the construction and packaging sectors. The economic downturn reduced consumer purchasing power, leading to fewer off-takes from downstream industries. In Europe, slow construction and housing sectors drove feedstock price drops, coupled with inventory accumulation and low procurement from downstream. In North America, decreased end-user industry activities, economic setbacks, and supply chain disruptions caused feedstock costs to fall. High crude oil price uncertainties and surplus inventories collectively led to dioctyl terephthalate price declines across Q1 and Q2.

Request for Real-Time Dioctyl Terephthalate Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/dioctyl-terephthalate-price-trends/pricerequest

Definition

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is a chemical compound with the formula C24H38O4. It belongs to the class of plasticizers used to increase the flexibility and durability of various polymers, particularly polyvinyl chloride (PVC). DOTP is a clear, colorless liquid with high molecular weight and good thermal stability. It offers excellent resistance to extraction by solvents and provides improved weathering properties to PVC products. Due to its low volatility and non-toxic nature, DOTP is preferred in applications like toys, medical devices, cables, and flooring materials, where safety and long-lasting performance are essential.

Key Details About the Dioctyl Terephthalate Price Trends:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Dioctyl terephthalate in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The dioctyl terephthalate price trends , including India Dioctyl terephthalate price, USA Dioctyl terephthalate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Dioctyl Terephthalate Price Trends:





Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) finds extensive industrial applications as a plasticizer. Its main role is enhancing the flexibility and durability of polymers, particularly polyvinyl chloride (PVC). DOTP is widely utilized in the production of various products, including cables, wires, automotive components, medical devices, toys, and floorings. Its non-toxic nature and excellent resistance to solvents and weathering make it a preferred choice for applications requiring safety and longevity, such as food packaging, medical equipment, and children's toys. DOTP's ability to impart desired mechanical and thermal properties to plastics has cemented its importance across industries that demand high-performance, reliable, and safe materials.



Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

De Well Group Korea Co Ltd Mexichem Compuestos S.A. De C.V.

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA