UAE: Record-Breaking Unmanned Systems Exhibition To Feature Live Land, Water, Air Shows

Spectacular land, water, and air shows, and eye-catching futuristic innovations and technologies will headline the record-breaking edition of the Unmanned Systems (Umex) and Simulation and Training (SimTex) exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi next week.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the three-day event from January 23 will witness unprecedented local and global participation at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the exhibitions, underlined that the edition is the“biggest and most comprehensive to date”, organised by Adnec Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence.

More than 214 exhibiting companies are set to participate at a growth rate of 19 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2022. The overall exhibition area has been increased by 15 per cent, reaching over 30,000sqm. More than 35 countries are participating, marking a 30 per cent increase. As many as 11 countries will be joining for the first time, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Taiwan, Estonia, the Virgin Islands, and the Czech Republic.

“This scale reflects the growing significance of unmanned systems in upholding international peace and security. These industries and their innovative advancements play a crucial role in driving the sustainable development of national economies. They now extend beyond defence applications to encompass commercial and civilian uses,” Al Jabri said.

He pointed out that the exhibitions provide a platform to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in unmanned systems, simulation, and training, including robotics and artificial intelligence applications, bringing together international industry leaders and decision-makers under one roof to discuss ways to advance the current state and future of these vital sectors.

Launch of 5 initiatives

Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group, pointed out the launch of five new initiatives, including the unveiling of the Umex commercial platform with the participation of more than 37 international and local companies specialised in the civilian and commercial uses of unmanned systems.

For the first time, live land and marine shows of unmanned systems will be organised at the main platform and ADNEC's water channel, in addition to aerial shows in the Sweihan Hills area.

A programming challenge will be held targeting national talents specialised in programming sectors. Also, a platform for startups will be introduced for companies to compete for the 'Umex Next Gen Innovation Award', in addition to launching a programme of daily dialogue sessions for the commercial sector with speakers from leading companies.

Al Dhaheri revealed there will be record participation from national and international companies.

“There will be an increase in the number of national companies to 72, a 64 per cent increase over last year's edition. National companies' participation represents 34 per cent of the total exhibiting companies, while the number of international participating companies reached 142, representing 67 per cent of the participating companies,” he said and noted that the UAE pavilion will be the largest among the national pavilions, followed by the Chinese and the American.

The Umex and SimTex conference held under the theme: 'Unmanned Systems, Ascending to New Spaces for Emerging Technologies and Unprecedented Impacts' is expected to attract more than 200 top leaders, decision-makers, and experts, who will discuss challenges, and regional and international issues.

Also, the exhibitions will witness the announcement of defence deals, including those inked by the Tawazun Council for the UAE Armed Forces.

