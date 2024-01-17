Most Powerful Militaries: US, Russia, China, Pakistan - Where Does India Stand?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India, with its robust defence capabilities, has been ranked fourth in the Global Firepower list, showcasing the most powerful militaries worldwide. This list, assessing 145 nations, places the United States at the top, followed by Russia and China comprehensive index, updated annually, evaluates various factors. These include troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, budgets, geographic location and resource availability. The PowerIndex score, derived from these aspects, indicates military strength; a lower score signifies greater prowess Read: More incidents of aggressive behaviour by China at LAC come to lightIndia's prominent position in this ranking is a testament to its growing military capabilities. The country's advancement in defence is reflected in its position, just behind global superpowers like the US, Russia and China Firepower, the organisation behind this ranking, emphasises a unique methodology. It allows smaller, technologically-advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers. Bonuses and penalties are applied for refinement Read: India-Maldives row: Why does Maldives want Indian troops out | ExplainerThis ranking is not just a static report but provides a year-to-year comparison, showing shifts in global military power. While the US leads with a vast arsenal, including 13,300 aircraft and 983 attack helicopters, India's placement highlights its significant defence capabilities top 10 list comprises, apart from India, nations like South Korea (5), the United Kingdom (6), Japan (7), Turkiye (8), Pakistan (9) and Italy (10). This ranking gives a glimpse into the global military landscape, reflecting the defence strengths of these nations: Army Day 2024: Paramotorists of 50 Para Independent brigade perform in LucknowConversely, the list also identifies the 10 countries with the least powerful militaries, including Bhutan (1), Moldova (2) and Suriname (3). These rankings underscore the disparities in global military power military power is complex. While the Global Firepower Ranking offers insights, it is crucial to consider the broader context beyond numbers and rankings. This understanding is vital for comprehending global military dynamics Read: Indian Army launching 'Operation Sarvashakti' to counter Pakistan's attempts to revive terrorism in J-KIndia's position as the fourth most powerful military denotes its strategic importance in global affairs. This ranking is a significant indicator of India's defence capabilities and its role in international security.

MENAFN17012024007365015876ID1107731187