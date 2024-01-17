Karwa Academy Emerges First In Region To Become IMI International Approved Centre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Karwa Academy – a Mowasalat entity - has announced its recent approval as an IMI International Approved Centre by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), focusing on automotive-based certification, primarily in electric vehicles (EV).

This achievement marks Karwa Academy as the first Driving Academy in the region to receive such an accreditation, underscoring a commitment to upskilling and training its workforce in line with Qatar's vision for a sustainable transport ecosystem by 2030.

The Academy's bespoke training facility is equipped to support next-generation technology and drivelines, ensuring that its workforce is future-proofed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry. State-of-the-art resources and expert-led training programmes ensure that learners are provided with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills, essential for excelling in the field.

Karwa Academy has successfully completed the first batch of structured classroom learning for learners specializing in EV / HEV technology and safety awareness at the Academy's Technical Training Centre. These learners are now set to undertake the IMI online assessment, a significant step forward in their professional development.

On this occasion, Karwa Academy Director Faisal Al-Nuaimi said:“The approval by IMI endorses our commitment to the quality and relevance of our training programmes. It also aligns with the growing global shift towards electric vehicles and sustainable transportation solutions. Our expansion into other specialized training areas reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of automotive education and contributing to the growth of a skilled workforce in the region”.

Karwa Academy is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting Qatar's vision for an environmental-friendly transport ecosystem by 2030 based on continuous improvement and innovation in all of its training programmes.