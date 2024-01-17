Commercepro Joins The Hubspot App Marketplace

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Auckland, New Zealand Jan 16, 2024 (Issuewire )

Today, CommercePro announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

CommercePro is a fully featured eCommerce solution that deploys within HubSpot, eliminating the need for third-party eCommerce apps or platform integrations. Seamlessly integrating with Stripe and leading accounting systems, CommercePro streamlines online commerce for customers while supercharging your CRM with commerce data and capabilities.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

"CommercePro is a game-changer for businesses wanting advanced commerce on HubSpot," says en, Founder of CommercePro. "We're excited to offer a solution that eliminates the complexities of traditional commerce systems and integrations”

"We're impressed with how CommercePro leverages HubSpot's capabilities to offer a seamless commerce solution,” adds Dan Bognar, Vice President & Managing Director, JAPAC, HubSpot.“This development is a major step forward for businesses worldwide seeking a unified and efficient commerce experience."

