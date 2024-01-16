Hawaii Revealed Announces The Launch Of Their New Travel App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the new Revealed Travel Guides app, an exciting addition to Hawaii Revealed's suite of popular travel guide products.

The creators of the award winning Hawaii Revealed guidebooks launch an all-in-one app to help users experience the best of Hawaii, Las Vegas, and beyond.

- Andrew DoughtyLIHUE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Revealed Travel Guides app includes a guide to Las Vegas as well as four Hawaii travel guides (Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Big Island), with more destinations rolling out in the coming months - Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Acadia National Park and Death Valley National Park to start.The app also offers three, narrated GPS-enabled driving tours which include Kauai, Maui, and Big Island.Previously, each of these apps needed to be downloaded separately and were only available for iOS. Now, they're all housed within the same user-friendly app, with exciting new features, available for both iOS and Android users.Each travel guide within the Revealed Travel Guides app includes uninfluenced reviews of resorts, restaurants, sights, activities, and beaches, as well as real-time weather and safety updates, maps available both online and offline, and a travel planner feature based on each user's unique travel preferences.The GPS-enabled driving tours within the Revealed Travel Guides app were designed to make each listener feel like they have their own personal tour guide right there in the car. Each destination includes hundreds of audio tours, narrated by Andrew Doughty, spanning the entire island, allowing the driver to travel at their own pace while Andrew tells them everything they need to know along the way. Between narrations the driver can listen to their own music.What sets Revealed Travel Guides apart is their ability to tell it the way it is. Humor, candor, and a lot of research go into each product. The result is a thorough, unbiased guide that's never boring, highlighting all of the can't-miss spots as well as lesser-known sights off the beaten path.Interested parties of the press can reach out to receive a promo code to demo the app, or it can be downloaded here:iOS -Android -About Us: The Hawaii Revealed series of travel guides have been loved by millions of people for decades. Now with an entire suite of travel products, made up of books, ebooks, and apps, the team at Revealed Travel Guides continues to provide their loyal fanbase with every tool necessary to plan and enjoy memorable, meaningful vacations.

