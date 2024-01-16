Prolonged Dry Spell: Hospitals Witness Surge In Respiratory Cases

Dr Yusuf Nath, Physician Specialist at Government Gousia Hospital (GGH), Srinagar said,“Dry, chilly air can aggravate respiratory tract irritations such as wheezing and coughing. Cold air also impairs a person's immunity against respiratory conditions like the flu and colds.”

The OPD at GGH treats 50% of patients impacted by dry weather conditions, according to Dr. Yusuf, indicating a rise in respiratory infections in Kashmir.

“Elderly people are prone to respiratory illnesses especially those suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), kidney ailments and heart diseases. We recommend them to not venture out early in the morning and move out only in case of an emergency, that too with adequate clothing,” he added.

A senior resident doctor at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital also claimed that 60% of patients at the valley's major referral hospital have lung infections.

“I think that acute respiratory illnesses account for a majority of the patients visiting SMHS. This results from being exposed to the dry cold weather. Elderly co morbid individuals make up the majority of URTI and LRTI patients,” he told

Kashmir Observer.

“Upper respiratory infections usually persist between one to two weeks and often disappear on their own,” he added.

He suggested that a person who spends a lot of time indoors can prevent respiratory tract infections by using face masks.

Pulmonologist and HoD, Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that the respiratory tract infections have witnessed a significant rise because“the immune system in the respiratory tract is weakened by low air humidity, which exacerbates existing medical disorders.”

“In order to optimize treatment and keep the respiratory tract diseases under control, I advise these patients to see their physician prior to the arrival of winter. When one family member becomes infected, the whole family is affected. Therefore, it's good to isolate the person for at least five days, before he exhibits symptoms, Dr. Naveed added.

Dr Naveed cautioned elderly people with COPD or chronic bronchitis against stepping outside in the cold, saying the cold air they inhale might worsen their conditions.

“Drink plenty of lukewarm water for neutralizing the effect of humidity,” Dr Naveed said, adding that flu vaccination is effective for respiratory well-being.

Health professionals advised individuals to avoid self-medication and consult a doctor as soon as they exhibit signs of a respiratory tract infection. They also said that the people should drink enough fluids, as the same would aid in fending off the negative effects of the dry weather.

Self-medication and disregarding safety precautions, including not wearing face masks indoors, the doctors said, lead to respiratory tract infections that not only exacerbate the symptoms but also have a detrimental effect on other family members.



“It has been observed that people take antibiotics on a local chemist's advice, not caring about the potential repercussions. Not only does this practice worsen the issue, but also make the immune system of an individual less active in future,” Dr Yusuf said.

