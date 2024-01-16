Dubai: Emirati Sailor Rescues 8 Fishermen From Drowning, Honoured

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 4:08 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 5:43 PM

An Emirati sailor, who heroically rescued eight fishermen from drowning during a fishing trip, has been honoured by the Dubai Police.

Issa Mohammed Al Falasi was on a fishing trip when he noticed a person being carried away by the waves, at a distance. Without hesitation, he swiftly swung into action and rescued the individual.

Al Falasi went on to provide first aid and then realised that there were nine more people aboard the boat who needed immediate assistance. Al Falasi embarked on a search and managed to save eight fishermen. Unfortunately, he was unable to rescue two others as they had already drowned before he could reach them. He did manage to retrieve their bodies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The brave sailor was honoured by Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Affairs at Dubai Police, for his swift response and the rescue operation.

He said that his actions were motivated by a sense of humanitarian duty and his commitment as a UAE citizen to assist others. He advised all individuals planning fishing trips or outings to prioritise their safety by following necessary precautions and safety measures to protect their lives.

ALSO READ:

Dubai Police save man stuck in boat that nearly crashed into barrier

Watch: Helicopter airlifts injured man from UAE desert

Watch: How Dubai's heroes rescue man from deadly fire

Dubai: 'Hero' tenant saves several lives in massive International City building fire