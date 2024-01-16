(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) 2024 Growth Opportunities in Indonesia's Supply Chain & Logistics Landscape Unveiled

As the global economy grapples with challenges post-COVID-19 and geo-political conflicts, the logistics and supply chain sectors play a pivotal role in Indonesia's economic trajectory.

From left: Adithya Sari, Vice Chairman, International Institutions Relation, Asosiasi Logistik Indonesia; Eng Lok Koh, Country Head Indonesia, Frost & Sullivan; Mahendra Rianto, Chairman, Asosiasi Logistik Indonesia; Jeff Tan, Director of Supply Chain Logistic, Frost & Sullivan; Ari Wijaya Vice Chairman Industrial Business Segment Relation, Asosiasi Logistik Indonesia.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA [January 16, 2024]: Frost & Sullivan, in collaboration with Asosiasi Logistik Indonesia has successfully concluded the highly anticipated Growth Council Think Tank titled“2024 Growth Opportunities: Navigating Indonesia's Supply Chain and Logistics Landscape.”

The Think Tank provided a significant glimpse and valuable insights into the future challenges and opportunities that will shape Indonesia's logistics and supply chain sectors. As the global economy grapples with challenges post-COVID-19 and geo-political conflicts, the logistics and supply chain sectors play a pivotal role in Indonesia's economic trajectory. Advanced economies face reduced growth, while emerging economies, such as Indonesia, exhibit resilience.

Frost & Sullivan's Country Head, Koh Eng Lok, and Director, Jeff Tan, together with Head of Asosiasi Logistik Indonesia, Ir. Mahendra Rianto shared their expertise, with a particular emphasis on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain and logistics solutions, presenting emerging opportunities for efficiency and innovation.

“Indonesia has seen solid economic growth in the last decade and the country is making significant strides in reducing logistics costs, enhancing its digital economy, and fostering sustainable energy and infrastructure development,” said Koh Eng Lok.

“In 2024, Indonesia's logistics and supply chain sector is poised for growth, fueled by its strong domestic market and ongoing global supply chain transformations,” Jeff Tan explained.“With the economy expected to stabilize, there are significant opportunities in areas like digitalization, renewable energy, and infrastructure development, reflecting the country's increasing economic efficiency and resilience,” he continued.

“The promising logistics market volume is driven by its 14.29% supply chain and logistics cost to Indonesia's Gross Domestic Products. This huge market size should be given to local third-party logistic companies who soon become“World Class Local Players”,” said Mahendra Rianto.

Indonesia's focus on cost reduction and advancements in the digital economy have contributed significantly to the improvement of the logistics sector, thus allowing greater possibilities for businesses involved.

