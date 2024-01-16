Pacwell Manufacturing Unveils New Blister Packaging Machine With Swappable Head Unit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PacWell Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of blister packaging machines, announced today the launch of its new Blister Sealing System, PacWell One (PW1). This innovative machine features a completely interchangeable head unit that can be easily swapped out, enabling faster changeovers, decreased downtime, lower repair costs, and unlimited upgradability."We are thrilled to introduce the 2024 PacWell One Blister Sealing System, which represents a major leap forward for the blister packaging industry," said Robin Adelman, CEO of PacWell Manufacturing. "The snap-on, adjustable tooling and removable head unit offer unmatched versatility, efficiency, and future-proofing capabilities."Key Features and Benefits- Fully Interchangeable Head Unit: The head unit can be detached and replaced in minutes, minimizing downtime during format or tooling changes. This modular design also simplifies maintenance and repairs.- Flexible Tooling: The machine's snap-on tooling adjusts to handle a wide variety of blister card and clamshell sizes with depths up to 6 inches. Simple retooling allows switching between blister and clamshell formats.- Plug-and-Play Operation: With just a 110V outlet and air compressor, the machine is ready to start sealing. The user-friendly interface features adjustable pressure and heat controls, adjustable timer and counter, and more.- Compact Economical Design: Despite its compact size, the machine can seal 1-12 products per cycle at speeds to match output needs. It delivers versatility without sacrificing quality or performance.- Table-top v. free-standing configurations"From small startups to global pharmaceutical leaders, we empower companies to bring products to market faster and more affordably than ever before," Smith said. "The 2024 Quad Pack machine defines the next generation of blister packaging."The new 2024 PacWell One Blister Sealing System is available now through PacWell Manufacturing's network of worldwide distribution partners.Call 1-888-432-3767 or email ... to learn more.About PacWell ManufacturingPacWell Manufacturing, based in San Diego, California, provides blister packaging machines and related tooling, parts and services. Its equipment is used across pharmaceuticals, food, consumer goods, and other industries. A 5-year warranty on parts and labor backs all equipment. For more info visit [ ]

