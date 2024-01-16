HOLCIM BUILDING ENVELOPE INTRODUCES ENVERGE SPRAY FOAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gaco SprayFoam and SES Foam brands have merged under the new Enverge Spray Foam brand name and identity.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holcim Building Envelope announces the launch of Enverge®, an innovative, sustainability-focused spray foam insulation brand with a mission of changing the way the world insulates, creating more energy-efficient buildings and healthier living environments.

Enverge unites two market-leading spray foam brands, GacoTM

SprayFoam and SESTM

Foam, bringing together over 40 years of experience in providing high-performance spray foam insulation, technical support, building science expertise, and training to the market.

Enverge

"Enverge has the products, resources, people, expertise, and conviction to become the market leader in the spray foam industry," says Charles Valentine, President of Enverge Spray Foam. "As the previous owner of the legacy SES Foam brand, it's rewarding to see Holcim's commitment to this vision under the Enverge brand. We believe that our customers' success is our success, and we are committed to serving them with products they can trust, expert guidance they can rely on, and a partnership invested in their success."

Foundational Beliefs

The new Enverge brand is built on three foundational beliefs:



Spray foam is one of the best insulating materials due to its superior performance properties, not only because of its high thermal efficiency but also its ability to be a highly effective air, moisture, and vapor barrier. For this reason, Enverge is on a mission to change the way the world insulates, growing spray foam share within the residential and commercial insulation industries.

The success of

Enverge depends on our customers' success. We lift them up through extraordinary support, collaboration, and training by sharing our knowledge and expertise. The Enverge team has top experts in R&D and building science, creating innovative, sustainable products and solutions for our partners.

"We are proud to continue the legacy of excellence of Gaco SprayFoam and SES Foam under the Enverge brand name," said Jamie Gentoso, President, Holcim Building Envelope and Global Head, Holcim Solutions & Products. "Alongside the portfolio of Holcim Building Envelope brands, Enverge provides high-performance insulating solutions to support Holcim's mission of building progress for people and the planet. Enverge is a critical piece of our portfolio, providing the construction community with the premier insulating material, tools, and training to build more energy-efficient buildings."

Note: Only the Gaco SprayFoam name will transition to Enverge Spray Foam. The Gaco portfolio of roof foam and coatings, decking, and waterproofing solutions will remain unchanged, and Gaco will continue to lead and expand in the commercial construction space.

About Holcim Building Envelope

Holcim Building Envelope delivers high-performance solutions that make the entire building envelope more sustainable for customers around the world. We are committed to raising the standards of building solutions by delivering superior quality and innovation while addressing industry needs. Our offerings cover a comprehensive range of residential and commercial roofing, wall and lining systems, insulation, and waterproofing solutions for a variety of industries from construction to marine and aerospace. Our powerful portfolio of brands includes Enverge, Gaco, GenFlex, Malarkey Roofing Products, Duro-Last, and Elevate, the new name for Firestone roofing, wall and lining systems. Visit HolcimBE to learn more.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less.

