Clickfunnels Showcases Market Leadership As Finalist And Shortlist Member In 2023-24 Cloud Awards

EAGLE, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickFunnels was named a finalist in the 2023-24 Cloud Awards Best Software as a Service in the USA-SMB category and was also shortlisted for Best Software as a Service Cloud Middleware for the updated 2.0 version of its funnel marketing platform.

“We started ClickFunnels to provide entrepreneurs a platform that simplifies the online marketing and sales processes, empowering them with the knowledge and tools they need to pursue their dreams and achieve remarkable business success,” said Russell Brunson, co-founder of ClickFunnels.“These achievements showcase our mission not just to lead but to redefine the landscape of digital marketing, making cutting-edge tools accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes, regardless of their technical skill levels.”

Over the past year, ClickFunnels continuously enhanced its platform, which empowers entrepreneurs and businesses to easily create and manage sales funnels. Some notable additional features designed to meet the evolving needs of business owners include:





Store Funnels: Allow businesses to easily stand out in a crowded e-commerce market by creating online storefronts with customizable product listings, shipping zones and rates.

Appointments: Enhance client engagement and efficiency in service delivery with easy scheduling, sales conversations and engaging webinars.

Countdown Funnels: Allow users to convert live launches into evergreen sales funnels with authentic urgency, compelling interested audiences to take immediate action.

Smart Checkout: With growing demand for a frictionless checkout experience, this feature leverages Payments technology to streamline sales transactions. Community: New features allow businesses to build and manage thriving online communities with enhanced moderation capabilities and simplified tools.

“In direct response to our customer's needs, we added over 400,000 net lines of code, completed more than 6,400 pull requests and bolstered our development team up to 100-plus members to ensure the platform's new features worked smoothly and efficiently,” said Todd Dickerson, co-founder and chief product architect at ClickFunnels.“We're thrilled to see our efforts recognized with this award, reaffirming our mission of providing the best possible service to our customers.”

Since 2011, the Cloud Awards program has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Hundreds of organizations from across the globe and multiple industry sectors entered the 2023-24 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, the U.K., Europe and the Middle East. To view the full 2023-24 Cloud Awards shortlist, please visit cloud-awards/2023-2024-cloud-awards-shortlist .

New users can check out all the features the ClickFunnels platform offers for free for 14 days. For more information, please visit clickfunnels .

About ClickFunnels:

ClickFunnels is a leading platform that offers an easy, affordable and convenient way for businesses to market, sell and deliver products and services online. With its innovative features and intuitive interface, ClickFunnels empowers entrepreneurs and businesses to create effective sales funnels that generate leads, nurture customer relationships and drive conversions. ClickFunnels offers a range of predesigned templates and features that allow users to create landing pages, opt-in forms, order forms and other sales funnel components without needing technical skills or coding knowledge. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, ClickFunnels is committed to providing powerful tools and exceptional support to help businesses thrive in the digital landscape. Visit clickfunnels for more information.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program that has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and startup organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit cloud-awards .



