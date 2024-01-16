European Commission's VP Confident In Strengthening Ties With Kyrgyzstan Financially

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. The
cooperation between the European Commission and Kyrgyzstan can be
strengthened in terms of financial and economic partnership, said
Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President,
Sadyr Japarov, in Bishkek, confidently noting the benefits of the
partnership.
The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of topics,
including priority projects for Kyrgyzstan, investments, financing,
prospects for banking relations, and regional security issues.
Schinas emphasized the importance of positive changes in Central
Asia and said that the European Commission is ready to deepen
cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. The VP highlighted that his visit to
Kyrgyzstan is focused on climate projects, issues of digitization,
and the development of transport corridors. He underscored the
European Commission's readiness to support Kyrgyzstan's development
in these areas.
During the meeting, President Japarov positively noted the
active dynamics of Kyrgyzstan's collaboration with the EU, both at
the interregional and bilateral levels. The president emphasized
the significance of the upcoming Investors Forum for Kyrgyzstan,
scheduled to take place in Brussels on January 29-30, with a focus
on developing transport connections.
Additionally, the President of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the active
civil society, freedom of the press, and unrestricted access to the
internet, emphasizing the importance of reliable information in the
online space.
