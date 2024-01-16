European Commission's VP Confident In Strengthening Ties With Kyrgyzstan Financially

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. The cooperation between the European Commission and Kyrgyzstan can be strengthened in terms of financial and economic partnership, said Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Japarov, in Bishkek, confidently noting the benefits of the partnership.

The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, including priority projects for Kyrgyzstan, investments, financing, prospects for banking relations, and regional security issues.

Schinas emphasized the importance of positive changes in Central Asia and said that the European Commission is ready to deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. The VP highlighted that his visit to Kyrgyzstan is focused on climate projects, issues of digitization, and the development of transport corridors. He underscored the European Commission's readiness to support Kyrgyzstan's development in these areas.

During the meeting, President Japarov positively noted the active dynamics of Kyrgyzstan's collaboration with the EU, both at the interregional and bilateral levels. The president emphasized the significance of the upcoming Investors Forum for Kyrgyzstan, scheduled to take place in Brussels on January 29-30, with a focus on developing transport connections.

Additionally, the President of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the active civil society, freedom of the press, and unrestricted access to the internet, emphasizing the importance of reliable information in the online space.