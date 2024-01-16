Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Expresses Condolences To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of
Europe, expresses condolences over the loss of life in an explosion
in Baku, Azernews reports.
“Saddened by the explosion in Baku today,” Secretary General of
the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić said on X.
“My thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, and the
authorities of Azerbaijan,” Marija Pejčinović Burić added.
