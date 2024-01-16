Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Expresses Condolences To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, expresses condolences over the loss of life in an explosion in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Saddened by the explosion in Baku today,” Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić said on X.

“My thoughts to the victims and their loved ones, and the authorities of Azerbaijan,” Marija Pejčinović Burić added.