Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Cast Light On State Border Matters

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 15. A regular meeting of Joint Uzbek-Turkmen Demarcation Commission's working groups was held in Bukhara on January 5-11, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's press office, the conference covered the production of cartographic materials as well as field work along some areas of the state border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

As to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, the event was held in a spirit of friendliness and mutual understanding, and the Protocol was signed as a result.

Turkmenistan will host the next gathering.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan totaled $970.1 million from January through November 2023, 10.5 percent more than the same period last year ($877.5 million), putting Turkmenistan among Uzbekistan's top ten foreign trade partners during the reporting period.