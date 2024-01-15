Alfardan Exchange Partners With The Royal Mint

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Exchange, Qatar's premier financial exchange company, announces a significant partnership with the prestigious Royal Mint, the original maker of the Sovereign coin, solidifying its status as an official authorized agent for The Royal Mint in Qatar.

With a storied legacy spanning over 1,100 years, dating back to its establishment in 886, The Royal Mint, is a limited company that is wholly owned by His Majesty's Treasury and is under an exclusive contract to supply the nation's coinage as well as currency for countries across the globe. It has steadfastly maintained its reputation as the world's premier manufacturer of coins, gold bullion, and sovereigns.

The Royal Mint is renowned for its extensive portfolio, offering a diverse array of coins and jewellery for more than 60 countries worldwide, encompassing historical pieces as well as contemporary designs. Additionally, The Royal Mint produces gold, silver, and platinum bullion, with the Holy Kaaba-engraved gold bullion being one of its most prominent creations in 2023, designed in collaboration with the Islamic Council of Wales.

This partnership exemplifies Alfardan Exchange's commitment, nurtured since its inception in the early 1970s, to collaborate with esteemed financial institutions and deliver the highest-quality products and services to its customers. Striving to provide a broad spectrum of financial services and competitive alternatives compared to traditional banks, Alfardan Exchange seeks to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

Mr. Fahad Hussain Alfardan, the President of Alfardan Exchange, stated, "We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Royal Mint and take pride in becoming an official authorized agent for The Royal Mint products in Qatar. Our objective is to establish a robust presence for The Royal Mint brand and its products in the region, befitting the venerable heritage of The Royal Mint. Our paramount focus has always been on our customers, as we remain committed to delivering excellence.”

Furthermore, Mr. Alfardan emphasised, "This strategic step aligns with our vision to expand our operations and add valuable products to the Qatari market in accordance with the Qatar National Vision for economic diversification. We are keen to meet the growing demand for original coins and gold bullion in light of the ever-changing global economic landscape."

Nick Bowkett, Head of Bullion Sales at The Royal Mint, said:“The Royal Mint continues to forge precious metals trade relationships across the world and we're pleased to be working with Alfardan Exchange to provide our sovereign bullion coin range, and our Britannia bullion coins and bars to the market in Qatar.

“The premium quality of our products and our renowned British craftsmanship will be showcased, enhancing awareness of our premium bullion coins among collectors and investors in the Middle East."

Alfardan Exchange has positioned itself as a leading provider of meticulously crafted coins and high-purity gold bullion, catering to the needs of both individuals and institutions at competitive prices for over half a century.

Notably, Alfardan Exchange has earned the distinction of being ranked first in Qatar and recognized among the top five exchange houses in the field of digital transformation in the GCC. It has also been classified among the top 20 exchange companies in the Middle East by Forbes Middle East, proudly representing the sole Qatari exchange house on these lists.

In addition to its partnership with The Royal Mint, Alfardan Exchange has collaborated with major financial institutions and secured the exclusive role of Digital Master Agent for Western Union in Qatar, offering its services through mobile applications and an online web portal. Additionally, it has forged alliances with industry giants like MasterCard and the Commercial Bank.



