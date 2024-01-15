Qatar To Digitise 90% Of Citizen Services By 2030

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will set up a specialised 'centre of excellence' for data and emerging technologies, as Artificial Intelligence, to digitise 90% of its services to citizens by 2030.

Moreover, the country will revamp the tools for monitoring operational and institutional performance to track the progress of achieving NDS3 (third National Development Strategy) outcomes.

Qatar aims to position itself as a leader in digital government with the aim of digitising 90% of its services to citizens and achieving a customer satisfaction score exceeding 85% across all its services by 2030, said the recently launched NDS3.

“To achieve this objective, a specialised Centre of Excellence for data and emerging technologies, such as AI, will be established to drive several initiatives. This includes the development of a comprehensive national data governance and management framework, ensuring improved data availability and quality,” it said.

Additionally, there is a strong focus on advancing system interoperability through enhanced data exchange layers, it added.

The country aims to enhance the effectiveness and speed of government decision making as the government institutional transformation is essential to facilitate the realisation of envisioned progress across the economic and social spheres of Doha, said the NDS3, which was released recently.

"The government will transform the design and delivery of its services by strengthening central capabilities in innovation and digitisation," it said, targeting.

This involves revamping the service catalogue, establishing Service level agreement (SLA) frameworks, launching a one-stop shop portal, delivering integrated services and a better customer experience at service complexes, and creating innovation labs and a 'Centre of Excellence' for service design.

This approach culminates in government plans to design and launch centralised performance tracking and monitoring systems for government services to improve customer experience, ensure quality and efficiency, and drive continuous improvement.

Qatar continues to partner with key players to instill digitalisation across all fields, from launching smart cities and fostering innovative solutions to advancing connectivity and IT infrastructure. ICT providers such as Ooredoo Qatar, Siemens and Microsoft have partnered to drive smart city solutions across Qatar by developing digital, Internet of Things (IoT) and software analytics solutions, Invest Qatar had earlier said.

Stressing that Qatar will place a particular emphasis on policy alignment across the various government entities in line with NDS3, also incorporating views from academia, citizens, residents, businesses, and non-governmental entities systematically; the strategy said "to this end and to enhance execution, the deployment of the suitable expertise and optimal capacity will be ensured.”

Stressing that NDS3 aims to strengthen accountability in the government institutions, it said this will be achieved by enhancing the capabilities, governance, and operating models of independent oversight bodies.

Furthermore, the challenge of limited access to up-to-date information will be addressed, ensuring easy access to government reports, policy changes, and open public data. "Adherence to SLAs within and between governmental entities is also expected to exceed 80%," it said.

