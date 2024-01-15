Iraq Aims To Join WTO To Boost Trade, Development: President

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 16 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, said yesterday that, his country wants to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to boost its trade system and achieve sustainable development.

He spoke during a meeting with Saqr al-Muqbel, the Saudi representative to the WTO, who leads a team for handling Iraq's accession to the organisation, according to a statement from Rashid's office.

Rashid said, Iraq is eager to meet the trade and economic standards needed, to join the WTO and thanked the Saudi team for its efforts.

Iraqi Trade Minister, Atheer al-Ghurairi, said at a joint news conference with al-Muqbel that, Iraq aims to be“an influential player” in the global economy through reforms.

Al-Muqbel said, Saudi Arabia will support Iraq at the national, regional and international levels in its WTO bid.– NNN-NINA