Ozone Generator Market To Total US$ 2,613.1 Million By 2034, Expanding At A 6.4% CAGR- Fact.MR Study

Advances in ozone generator technology, such as improvements in energy efficiency, compact designs, and automation capabilities, can enhance the market's growth by making the technology more accessible and cost effective. Increasing environmental regulations related to water and air quality may drive industries to adopt cleaner technologies, including ozone generators, to meet compliance standards.



Government incentives promoting the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies, along with regulations mandating the use of certain water and air treatment methods, can positively influence the ozone generator market. Increasing awareness among consumers and end users about the benefits and applications of ozone generators can create new market opportunities, especially in residential and small scale commercial sectors. Growing concerns about water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management practices may drive the adoption of ozone generators in water reuse and recycling applications. The trend towards decentralized water treatment solutions, especially in remote or off grid areas, can create opportunities for compact and portable ozone generators. The development of smart cities and increased urbanization can lead to higher demand for advanced water and air treatment technologies, including ozone generators, to meet the environmental and health challenges associated with concentrated populations. Ozone generator manufacturers collaborating with Original Equipment Manufacturers in related industries (such as water treatment systems or HVAC equipment) can expand market reach and increase product integration.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 46.54 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



In 2024, the global ozone generator market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 1,405.2 million.

The UV radiation is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 50.9% in 2024.

The food and beverage processing category is expected to hold a market share of 47.6% in 2034.

China is predicted to acquire a 57.5% of the global market share in 2024. North America is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.1% by 2034.



“The residential sector represents an emerging market for ozone generators, especially for air purification, odor control, and water treatment. Increased awareness of indoor air quality and home sanitation is expected to boost the demand,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report





BES Group

Chemtronics Technologies

Degrémont Technolgies (Suez Environment)

DEL Ozone

EBARA Technologies, Inc.

Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

Enaly Ozone Generator

Faraday ozone

Lenntech BV

Metawater USA, Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.



Competitive Landscape

A mix of established players, emerging companies, and technological innovators characterizes the ozone generators market. The market is witnessing increased competition, driven by the growing demand for ozone generators across various industries and applications

Recent Development

In 2023, Fresh Mouth introduced its latest product, an innovative ozone generator that doubles as a hydrogenated water producer. Specifically designed for safe and efficient oral cleaning and sanitation, this device utilizes ozone generation to eliminate detrimental bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The technology is aimed at addressing issues such as bad breath, gum infections, and other oral health concerns.







More Valuable Insights

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ozone generator market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on ozone generator market analysis by technology (corona discharge, and UV radiation), by application (water treatment, food and beverage processing, and other industrial), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

