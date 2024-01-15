The Peninsula Denounces Instagram Suspension Of Qatari Newspaper

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Peninsula denounces the action against Qatar newspaper Gulf Times, which has been restricted from Instagram.

Continuing its pattern of silencing journalists and news agenices from around the world in an attempt to prevent the reporting of genocide occuring in Palestine, Instagram suspended the account of Gulf Times on January 14, 2024, with its access blocked until Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Gulf Times posted that due to its reporting of "true stories from #Palestine about the Israeli violence", Instagram blocked it from posting.

The Peninsula condemns the censorship of Palestine content on Meta-owned websites and stresses the importance of freedom of press and credible journalism.