Wood Floor Cleaning Company Reinvigorates Wood Floor Cleaning Service

JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care relaunches wood floor cleaning service, revitalizing wood floors with specialized equipment and eco-friendly solutions.

- Peter, Owner and FounderTARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, a trusted cleaning services provider serving the local community, announced today the official launch of its revitalized wood floor cleaning service customized to deeply clean, polish and protect valuable wood floors in homes.According to company owner and founder Peter, "We're thrilled to reintroduce this service in our lineup of specialized offerings catered to the flooring needs of homeowners. Keeping floors pristine enhances comfort within the home. With our arsenal of professional techniques and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, we can refresh worn wood floors to help recapture their enduring beauty."Wood floors add elegance and character to homes but require professional-grade care and regular maintenance to retain their quality and appearance over years of use, high foot traffic and inevitable messes. The company aims to fill this consumer need through expert cleaning sessions paired with maintenance guidance.The wood floor cleaning service was designed by Peter and his team to serve as a solution for deep-cleaning various solid and engineered wood flooring options using methods aligned to manufacturer specifications of different woods. Care is customized depending on whether floors are unsealed, factory finished, site finished or specially coated. The company's cleaning process combines vacuuming, deep cleaning with a floor buffer on sealed surfaces, detailing hard-to-reach areas and applying protective finishes as needed."We evaluate the current state and type of floor during a standard on-site consultation prior to service. This allows us to determine the optimal cleaning method from scrubbing and waxing to recoat and refinish procedures. Our extensive experience with wood flooring gives us the knowledge to recommend regular professional cleanings customized per home for maintenance," said Jackie, crew leader and co-owner of the company.The wood floor experts utilize specialized equipment including powerful vacuums, floor buffers and scrubbing machines paired with custom-blended cleaning solutions suitable for sealed hardwoods. Eco-friendly and fragrance-free products are used to remove years of accumulated dust, stains, grime and dulling residues from wood pores and gaps. They do this by carefully testing each product before including it in their arsenal, and always avoid excessive amounts of water or other fluids on the floor.The deep cleaning and revival process rejuvenates the natural wood grain to restore previously lackluster floors back to their original, like-new sheen. An optional polishing step further enhances the shine, while protective finishes seal moisture and daily wear-and-tear out to lock in cleanliness between scheduled cleaning appointments.The company spokesperson explained that immediate and ongoing homeowner maintenance, avoiding excess moisture and prompt stain removal also play key roles in preserving cleaner wood floors following professional service. Avoiding shoes inside the house, regular sweeping or vacuuming, and careful use of cleaning products will go a long way in maintaining the condition of the wood. For more information on how to care for wood floors to maintain the benefits of professional wood floor cleaning, visit JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care's guide on how to clean hardwood floors .The full-service cleaning package has been designed as a replacement for do-it-yourself maintenance which Peter asserts cannot effectively extract grime from below the floor surface level. He stated, "In testing, our combination of calibrated equipment and specially developed products outperformed standard moping 7 times over for cleanliness. The precision and thorough care wood floors require can be difficult for homeowners to achieve one their own between the choice of products and technique needed across wood types."This is especially true when considering the removal of sticky reside. Sticky residue on wood floor might easily wipe away with some warm water, however, as Peter explains, there are various different types of sticky residue. Some may even come from a cleaning product that ate into the protective coating on the wood.JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has served residential and commercial customers in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley for over 15 years. The local company has specialized in various flooring cleaning and restoration services with a track record of delivering quality work, affordable pricing and exceptional customer attention.Special package rates are available for customers signing up for regular maintenance appointments. As part of the company's Floor Care Mastery program for consistent cleaning, discounts will also apply for referrals and bundled bookings with JP's other offerings like carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning and pressure washing.Interested homeowners can call 818-263-9314 or visit the JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care's website to schedule a free quote and assessment for reviving their wood floors to a like-new state through this professional cleaning alternative.

