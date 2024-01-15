Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Cargill, Tereos, Ingredion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market

Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market to Set Explosive Growth in the Near Future

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market to witness a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. The Major Players Covered in this Report: Cargill, Incorporated (United States), The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (United States), Tereos (France), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom), Agrana Group (Austria), Roquette (France), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong), Südzucker AG (Germany), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Sanstar Limited (India), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. (India), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Goya Agro Industries Ltd (India)

Liquid glucose is the syrupy liquid produced as a byproduct of starch hydrolysis. Because this starch is derived from maize or corn, liquid glucose is also known as corn syrup in several countries, including India. The usage of liquid glucose may differ depending on the proportion of glucose. Because this starch is derived from maize or corn, liquid glucose is also known as corn syrup in several countries, including India. Market Drivers: Growing Demand in Food and Beverage Industry
Market Opportunities: Rising Demand in Non-Food Applications
Market Restraints: Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

In-depth analysis of Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market segments by Types: Maize Starch, Liquid Glucose
Detailed analysis of Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market segments by Applications: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring, Others (India), Sanstar Limited (India), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. (India), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Goya Agro Industries Ltd (India)In December 2021, Cargill, Incorporated announced to acquire performance technologies and industrial chemicals business of Croda. In December 2021, Cargill, Incorporated announced to acquire performance technologies and industrial chemicals business of Croda. In May 2022, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company announced to expand starch production at its Marshall, Minn., corn processing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report:
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market.
-To showcase the development of the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market.
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Asia Pacific Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Breakdown by Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring, Others) by Type (Maize Starch, Liquid Glucose) by Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Others) and by Geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Study Coverage: It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Production by Region

Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Report:
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Maize Starch, Liquid Glucose}
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Market Analysis by Application {Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring, Others}
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Maize Starch & Liquid Glucose Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. 