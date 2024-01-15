(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TiniFiber® to Showcase its Micro Armor FiberTM Cable at BICSI Winter Conference 2024

Visitors will discover an armored fiber optic cable that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter, capable of conquering any application.

- Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiberLINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber Micro Armor FiberTM optical cabling solutions, today announced its participation in the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition. The event is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 1, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida.Visitors to TiniFiber's booth 1202 will discover the world's smallest armored fiber optic cable, approximately 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA). This innovative cable aims to transform fiber optic solutions, providing exceptional flexibility and simplified installation in tight pathways, risers, and bends across various application areas, including A/V & Security, Commercial, DAS/Wireless, Broadband & Residential, Transportation, Data Centers, and Industrial."After more than 20 years, the industry finally has a groundbreaking alternative to conventional AIA. We're excited to present our innovative technologies, which boast the smallest armored fiber optic cable products in the industry," said Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiber. "BICSI holds a pivotal role in our industry, and we take pride in showcasing our products. Additionally, we're introducing the TiniFiber Certified Installer (TCI) Program, providing a 25-year connector-to-connector TiniFiber warranty for unparalleled reliability and peace of mind."To schedule your meeting with TiniFiber, please use our booking link here .Alternatively, please contact your local representative.About TiniFiberTiniFiber® patented stainless steel Micro Armor FiberTM optic cable has been designed to provide a superior alternative to industry standard Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) technologies. Combining strength, flexibility and adaptability, TiniFiber cables are 65% smaller and 75% lighter than AIA cables and have the industry's smallest outer diameter. TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optic cable is ideal for a diverse range of commercial, industrial, government, and residential applications including data centers, smart buildings, professional audio-visual, DAS/wireless networks, broadband communications, security and transportation.For more information, visit .

