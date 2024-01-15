Azerbaijani-Kazakh Audit Tops Agree On Co-Action Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Chamber of
Accounts of Azerbaijan (CAA) and the Supreme Audit Chamber of
Kazakhstan (SAC) have approved an action plan defining the
directions of bilateral cooperation for 2024-2026, Trend reports,
referring to CAA.
An online meeting was held between the delegation headed by the
Chairman of CAA Vugar Gulmammadov and the delegation headed by the
Chairman of SAC Natalya Godunova.
During the meeting, the importance of strengthening cooperation
between the two countries' supreme audit bodies on the basis of the
"Comprehensive Program on the Development of Cooperation between
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for
2022-2026" was emphasized, as was the importance of the cooperation
envisaged in the prepared "Action Plan".
The "Action Plan" represents the modification and signature of
the bilateral cooperation memorandum, examination of parallel audit
prospects, training and seminars to increase staff professionalism,
and the planning of business visits to exchange best practices.
