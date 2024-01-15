Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market To Soar To US$ 1,732.5 Million At 8.2 % CAGR By 2034, States Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in Demand Endoscopic Spinal Surgeries Among Patients Suffering from Spinal Diseases Due to its Safety and Effectiveness Rockville, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 784.8 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2034. The market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,732.5 million by 2034. Endoscopic spinal surgery, which is a buttonhole-sized procedure, is aimed at patients suffering from long-term back pain. This surgery offers relief to patients without the requirement for a large incision. Robust traction toward this minimally invasive approach due to its greater effectiveness and safety is substituting the demand for conventional open spine surgery. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

The surging demand for minimally invasive spinal surgery (MISS) is creating an avenue for better patient outcomes and decreasing procedural invasiveness. Increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, rising elderly population, changing lifestyle patterns, and surging road accidents continue to raise the demand for endoscopic spinal surgeries.

“Key players focus on technological upgradations to level up market competition. With technologically-equipped tools and devices, industry participants aim to assist surgeons in enhancing patient outcomes. Rising cases of spinal issues in developing economies are creating a heightened demand for endoscopic spinal surgery, propelling market growth," says a Fact analyst.

In the ever-evolving realm of spinal surgery, technological advancements play a pivotal role in enhancing both patient experiences and surgical outcomes. Leading the charge in endoscopic spinal surgery are cutting-edge technologies such as RF equipment, scope cameras, and drills. The latest scope camera, boasting high-resolution imaging capabilities, empowers surgeons with unprecedented visualization, ensuring precision in interventions. Additionally, Radiofrequency (RF) equipment emerges as a crucial tool, providing effective energy delivery for tissue modulation.

Drills contribute to maintaining structural integrity, facilitating meticulous bone work. With minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS) becoming the standard, the optimization and seamless integration of these technologies have become paramount. The trajectory of these advancements indicates ongoing evolution, setting a high standard for market players involved in providing tools for spinal surgery.

Key Takeaways from the Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Study



The endoscopic spinal surgery market acquired a value of US$ 540 million in 2019.

In 2024, the North America region is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 279 million. The region is estimated to gain revenue worth US$ 552 million by 2034. Throughout the period, the market is set to expand at a CAGR of 7%.

The East Asia endoscopic spinal surgery market is projected to register sales worth US$ 101 million in 2024. By 2034, the market is set to be valued at US$ 217 million. The growth rate of the market is expected to be 8% through 2034.

The endoscopic devices segment is projected to account for sales worth US$ 518.7 million in 2024. By 2034, the segment is estimated to attain US$ 1,092.44 million. By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 383.2 million in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are employing multiple tactics to raise their share in the market. Leading companies are continuously inventing new versions of endoscopic instruments and techniques to reduce tissue fissures and quicken recovery times. Thus, increasing their appeal among surgeons and patients alike. Players are further partnering with clinics, hospitals, and distributors to increase their reach and access. Market expansion and strategic partnerships are anticipated to yield higher revenues for this industry.

Latest Market Developments Shaping the Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market



In August 2023, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) was awarded Centre of Excellence status for all endoscopic spine surgeries. The equipment for complicated surgery is developed by RIWOspine GmbH, which is a German manufacturer and has a subsidiary named RIWOspine, headquartered in London. In October 2023, joimax® introduced the latest iLESSYS® biportal interlaminar endoscopic surgical system to effectively treat spinal disorders at the EUROSPINE 2023 Annual Meeting, which was held in Frankfurt.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,732.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures



