New French foreign minister vows to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During his visit to Kiev on Saturday, France's new Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, reassured reporters that France remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Sejourne's pledge comes at a crucial time, following recent setbacks in the approval of aid from both the United States and the European Union to Ukraine. Emphasizing that Ukraine is and will remain France's priority, Sejourne conveyed a strong message of determination during his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.



"The defense of the fundamental principles of international law is being played out in Ukraine," stated Sejourne, adding that France's commitment remains intact despite Russia's hopes for fatigue on the part of Ukraine and its supporters. The diplomat, appointed to his post by the new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, underscored the importance of continuing support and announced a "new phase of defense cooperation." This initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to produce necessary weapons within its own territory.



President Vladimir Zelensky expressed gratitude to France for its unwavering defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and assistance to the people. The meeting also addressed discussions on imposing new sanctions on Russia and establishing a mechanism to utilize Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba highlighted the commitment to further scale up defense cooperation between Ukraine and France.



France has been a key weapons supplier for Ukraine, providing AMX-10RC armored vehicles and SCALP air-launched cruise missiles. Sejourne's visit and commitment to enhanced defense cooperation signify continued diplomatic efforts to bolster Ukraine's resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges.





