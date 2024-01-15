Linyi Lanshan: Immersive Performing Arts Drive The Upgrade Of Cultural And Tourism Consumption

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) During the New Year holiday, in the Shushengge of Linyi Lanshan District, a unique game drama called“Nirvana in Fire” broke the boundaries between the audience and actors, allowing them to enter into the world of the play and experience firsthand the charm of culture.“In this performance, the audience is no longer just spectators but are immersed in the script. We have participated in an exciting and touching story,” said Zhang Lei, a visitor who was deeply moved after watching it.







In recent years, Lanshan District has made efforts to“make active water articles, leverage the night economy, unleash cultural flavors, empower the business and tourism circle, and promote suburban tourism”, promoting deep integration of culture and tourism and promoting high-quality development of the tourism industry. In the first three quarters of 2023, Lanshan District received 10.35 million visitors, an increase of 48.5% compared to the same period last year, achieving a comprehensive tourism revenue of 13.5 billion yuan, an increase of 51.9% compared to the same period last year. In Linyi's Lanshan area, immersive performances with diverse forms and rich scenes frequently become popular outside traditional theaters, breaking the traditional relationship between audience and performers and allowing audiences to interact with actors while moving around in order to blend with the stage.

“Langya Chronicles” combines Chinese traditional culture with trendy fashion by repackaging Chinese traditional culture through a new emerging entertainment medium called game drama that organically integrates performing arts, gaming experiences, cultural creativity,and cultural tourism. Visitors are no longer mere spectators but become participants in the play as characters themselves.







Wang Liqiang, the marketing director of Langya Fengyun immersive game theater, introduced that this is an important part of the“Red Green Blue Ancient and Modern” boutique tourism system and also an important content system for Linyi City to build a city of performing arts. The performance combines traditional performances with digital technology, significantly enhancing visitors' experience and interest, and injecting new vitality into Langya ancient culture. Up to now, more than 70 performances have been held, almost all sold out.

Represented by“Langya Fengyun”,“Wei Jin Splendor” has been created in the Ben River area, establishing a new pattern of tourism development in Lanshan District characterized by“integrated water city, day-and-night operation, multi-industry integration, full-time and all-season”. In Suhe River area,”Lan Mountain at Night·New Langya” has been created with the launch of the country's first Dongyi and Wei Jin cultural-themed night tour live show –“Night Painting Langya” progressive cruise performance; in Yihe River area,”Dianliang Yihe” has been created with an immersive cruise on Yihe River relying on its wide water surface as well as TV towers and buildings along the coast. By using digital technology, water shows,and sound-light-electricity means,a panoramic urban symphony audio-visual exhibition is presented;in Liuqing River area,”Liuqing Huaxi”has been built around the theme positioning of“slow life artistic waterfront”,continuing to carry out work such as boat procurement,waterside dining,sound-light atmosphere creation;cultivating characteristic commercial blocks such as Yizhouli,and“New Langya”,continuously igniting urban cultural tourism consumption,and creating fashionable Lanshan,a city of performing arts.





