(MENAFN) In a significant development, former United Kingdom Prime Minister and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron, with his experience in launching airstrikes against Libya, Syria, and Iraq, played a pivotal role in managing the recent United Kingdom attacks on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Cameron, along with Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, reportedly played a key role in assembling the group that conducted strikes on nearly 30 sites in Yemen, utilizing over 150 bombs, as per information from a senior United States official.



Having previously led the UK during airstrikes in Libya as part of the NATO campaign in 2011, Cameron is said to have taken "full part" in meetings and coordinated closely with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The decision to strike Yemen was reportedly defended by Cameron in a recent statement, where he emphasized the necessity of protecting maritime pathways and ships.



Cameron acknowledged that warnings to the Houthis, the targeted group in Yemen, had not yielded the desired results, leading to an escalation in attacks. He asserted that the airstrikes, which he deemed "proportionate" and "legal," were intended to send a clear message both to the Houthis and their powerful ally, Iran. Cameron stated, "This escalation has been caused by the Houthis," emphasizing the need for decisive action.



This isn't the first time Cameron has been involved in controversial military interventions. His backing of airstrikes in Libya during the NATO campaign in 2011, aimed at ousting leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been widely criticized for contributing to the current state of the nation as a failed state and a major migration corridor. The recent developments in Yemen bring attention not only to the United Kingdom's involvement but also to the broader implications of such interventions led by experienced political figures like David Cameron.





