Israel says UN must undergo criminal court

(MENAFN) In a bold move, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has suggested that the United Nations itself should be brought to trial in The Hague, accusing it of acting "in service of terrorist organizations." Erdan's remarks come in response to a recent case brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.



Israel, vehemently denying the allegations of genocide, has formally requested the United Nation's ICJ to dismiss the case initiated by South Africa in late December. The state argues that its military actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza adhere to international law, emphasizing its inherent right to self-defense.



In its response to the genocide charges presented at The Hague, Israel criticized South Africa, accusing it of "brazen gall" and labeling the genocide claim as a "false and baseless" defense of Hamas. Gilad Erdan, who has been engaged in confrontations with United Nations officials since Hamas' cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, went further to accuse the United Nations of complicity with Hamas for considering South Africa's allegations.



Erdan expressed his concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The proceedings in The Hague demonstrate how the United Nations and its institutions have become weapons in service of terrorist organizations." He went on to assert that the use of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide against Israel in support of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh reflects a moral low that the United Nations has descended to.



As tensions escalate, the unfolding legal battle at the ICJ brings to light the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel's accusations against the United Nations not only challenge the organization's neutrality but also shed light on the broader implications of international legal proceedings in addressing conflicts involving accusations of terrorism and genocide.







