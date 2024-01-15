Pakistani Aid Plane Arrives At Marka Military Airport

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - A Pakistani IL-78 military plane arrived at Marka Military Airport on Sunday, carrying humanitarian, relief and medical aid, which will be sent to people in the Gaza Strip.Upon its arrival at the airport, the plane was received by Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), Pakistani Ambassador to Amman, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, and Pakistani Military Attaché in Amman.This aid comes within framework of backing Jordan's efforts to support Gaza's people as a result of Israel's ongoing war on the coastal enclave and as an affirmation of the two countries' close bilateral relations and an expression of Pakistani people's solidarity with Palestinians.