House Speaker, UK Envoy Talk Gaza Situation, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Sunday discussed with British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Ridley Hall, a number of issues of common concern, primarily situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.During the meeting held at the House's headquarters, Safadi and the British envoy, who paid his first visit to the Parliament after presenting his credentials to the Royal Court, stressed importance of the international community to take into consideration voice of wisdom, which is always reflected by His Majesty King Abdullah II and his vision to reach a sustainable, peaceful solution, through the two-state solution as a guarantee for the region's security and stability.Safadi said genocide and massacres in Gaza Strip requires a complete review of all meanings of humanity and international law, calling on the world's centers of power and decision-making to realize seriousness of Gaza situation and its impact on the entire region and world.Safadi also reiterated that the continued denial of Palestinian rights and turning a blind eye to the crimes of the Israeli occupation foreshadows major consequences for the entire region.For his part, the British envoy stressed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation prospects with Jordan in various fields.Additionally, the diplomat pointed to the United Kingdom's belief in the two-state solution, as a way to end the conflict and achieve comprehensive peace, which meets the people's aspirations for a safe and stable life, after years of war and destruction.