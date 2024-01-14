How To Reach Stadiums For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Matchgoers have several options to reach the nine stadiums that will host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 starting from January 12 to February 10, 2024.
Doha Metro is directly linked to five of the venues, making it easier for commuters to reach the match on time, especially during the group stage with up to four matches per day.
Read Also
Amir to patronise opening ceremony as AFC Asian Cup begins today Free transportation service for AFC Asian Cup ticketholders
Spectators traveling by taxi and private vehicles will also have a designated area for drop-off and parking at each of the stadiums.
Here's a simple guide shared by the organising committee for a smooth travel journey via various means of transport.
How to get to Lusail Stadium
Capacity: 88,000
How to get to Khalifa International Stadium
Capacity: 45,857
How to get to Al Thumama Stadium
Capacity: 44,400
How to get to Education City Stadium
Capacity: 44,667
How to get to Al Bayt Stadium
Capacity: 68, 895
How to get to Al Janoub Stadium
Capacity: 44,325
How to get to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Capacity: 45,032
How to get to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Capacity: 13,030
How to get to Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium
Capacity: 10,000
MENAFN14012024000063011010ID1107719925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.