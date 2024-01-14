How To Reach Stadiums For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Matchgoers have several options to reach the nine stadiums that will host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 starting from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Doha Metro is directly linked to five of the venues, making it easier for commuters to reach the match on time, especially during the group stage with up to four matches per day.



Spectators traveling by taxi and private vehicles will also have a designated area for drop-off and parking at each of the stadiums.

Here's a simple guide shared by the organising committee for a smooth travel journey via various means of transport.

How to get to Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 88,000

How to get to Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 45,857

How to get to Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 44,400

How to get to Education City Stadium

Capacity: 44,667

How to get to Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 68, 895

How to get to Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 44,325

How to get to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 45,032

How to get to Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

Capacity: 13,030

How to get to Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Capacity: 10,000