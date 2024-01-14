(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

ATRA Temporarily Bans PubG Online Game in Afghanistan [Photo: social media]

KABUL – Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), including Lower House Communication and Transportation Commission board, took a decision to temporarily ban PubG online game in the country after a comprehensive assessment, said ATRA in a press release Thursday.

The decision is made on Dec. 17, 2020, following receipt of a number of complaints from different entities.

“Our team submitted a report on the issue to the ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game on a temporary basis considering social and security perspectives,” said Omar Mansoor Ansari, ATRA Acting-Chairman.

“ATRA continues investigations and consultations to find out a permanent solution thereto,” he added.

Meanwhile, ATRA Board urged concerning bodies to identify and analyze all those games in the country having negative impacts on the children and youth.

The board stressed on the need to attract investment and pave the ground for producing and developing games that fits social and cultural norms, and as well, religious values in the country.

ATRA was established in 2006 and recently was vested with authorizations as an independent authority for regulating ICT sector, creating infrastructure, attracting investment, connecting Afghan people with the globe and fostering fair competition.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram