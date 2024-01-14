US Civil Aviation Agency extends grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 amid safety measures

(MENAFN) In response to a recent incident involving the detachment of a door on an Alaska Airlines plane following take-off, the US Civil Aviation Agency has declared the ongoing grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The agency emphasized that this precautionary measure will persist until Boeing provides additional data, completes comprehensive inspections and maintenance, and thoroughly analyzes the collected data.



In a statement, the agency underscored its commitment to ensuring the safety of American passengers, stating, "For the safety of American passengers, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft until the completion of comprehensive inspections and maintenance and the study of the data collected." Mike Whitaker, the director of the US aviation agency, emphasized their dedication to preventing a recurrence of such incidents, asserting that the Boeing 737-9 MAX will remain grounded until absolute certainty regarding its safety is attained.



Concurrently, a separate incident involving a Boeing 737-800 plane was reported by the Japanese company All Nippon Airlines (ANA). According to an ANA spokesperson, a domestic flight was compelled to return to the departure airport on a Saturday after the discovery of a crack in the cockpit window while the aircraft was in flight. Despite the alarming nature of the situation, no injuries were reported among the 59 passengers and six crew members on board. This incident further contributes to the heightened scrutiny surrounding Boeing's aircraft safety and maintenance protocols.

