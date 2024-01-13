Ira Khan- Nupur reception: Ranbir Kapoor and others arrive in style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Sikhare on 3rd January. The couple flew off to Udaipur with family and friends for the ceremonial wedding. The couple opted for a Christian wedding. On 13th of January, the couple hosted their wedding reception for the whose who of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and others attended the reception in style

Ira Khan wore a red bridal lehanga and Nupur Sikkhare opted for a black shinny bandhgala for the festivities

National Award winning actress, Kriti Sanon attended the reception of Ira Khan, NupurSikhare in a white ensemble

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a white bandhgala. The 'Animal' actor stole the show with her forever poised and charming smile

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a peach lehanga as she attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare

Fighter star Anil Kapoor and south star Naga Chaitanya attended the reception. Anil Kapoor lokked dapper in a black suit with matching tie, Naga Chaitanya opted for a grey suit

Hema Malini wore a light pink saree. Rekha adorned a brigh dual tone pinkand golden Kanjeevaram for the happy ocassion

Dharmendra wore a black suit and for the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and his new son-in-law Nupur Sikhare

Women and Child development Minister, Smriti Irani attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare

'Jai Bhim' actor Suriya attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in black ensemble

Jaya Bachchan attended the reception with daughter Sweta Bachchan. The Bachchan ladies looked elegant

Cricket Maestro Sachin Tendulkar attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare held at Mumbai

Mithila Palkar attended the wedding in a silver coloured saree. She had also attended the wedding at Udaipur

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' actor attended the reception in a blacl bandhgala looking dapper as usual

Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding of Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare in a pastel pink lehanga, looking gorgeous

Farhan Akhtar and Sibani Dandekar twinned in black as they attended the wedding of Ira khan and Nupur Sikhare

Tiger Shroff attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black suit and white shirt paired with black pants

Madhuri Dixit looking graceful in a brown sharara. She was also accompanied by her husband

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the reception in a purple sharara looking gorgeous

'Tiger 3' actor Salman Khan attended the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a black ensemble

Rhea Chakraborty attended the reception in a Lemon Organza saree looking beautiful

Mother-daughter duo Sweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari attended the reception of Ira and Nupur. Sweta was in a black ruffle saree and Palak wore a lemon yellow net saree

Bhumi Pednekar attended the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Sikhare in a bronze lehanga

The Ambani couple graced the ocassion in co-ordinated black attires. Neeta Ambani wore a sequine black saree and Mukesh Ambani wore a black bandhgala