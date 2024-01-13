Dubai: Minimum Dh20,000 Fine, Jail Time For Hit-And-Run Cases Involving Injured

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 13 Jan 2024, 6:32 PM

Dubai authority imposes a hefty fine of not less than Dh20,000 along with jail time for two offences committed by drivers.

The Public Prosecution warned drivers of not stopping after causing an accident or if the driver flees after meeting with an accident and there are injured people present.

In both these cases, the authority imposes the above mentioned penalties.

The law requires the driver to provide all necessary assistance to those injured as a result of the accident. They are also required to report the accident to the nearest police station under a period not exceeding six hours from the occurrence of the accident.

All road users have been urged to adhere to regulations and laws related to driving on the road to ensure everyone's safety.

