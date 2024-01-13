Israeli Films Receive Prestigious Award Of Distinction At 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The second day of the 16th Global Film Festival witnessed a celebration of cinematic excellence as films from Israel were showcased and honored with the Award of Distinction. Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah, underlining the robust Indo-Israel relationship through the Indo Israel Film and Cultural Forum, praised the exceptional quality of Israeli cinema, emphasizing its uniqueness and global competitiveness.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, also the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed his appreciation for the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum, a platform dedicated to fostering art and culture. He highlighted the forumï¿1⁄2s role in organizing numerous seminars and programs that contribute to the cultural exchange between India and Israel. Dr. Marwah lauded Israeli cinema, stating that despite its size, it produces films that surpass excellence and sometimes even rival Hollywood productions.



The chief guest of the event, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Israel, Reuma Mantzur, addressed the audience, acknowledging the small size of the Israeli film industry while emphasizing the uniqueness and brilliance of its films. In light of the current war situation in Israel, she stated that the films screened at the festival provide a window into the lives of people living near the border, offering audiences a profound experience of their reality. Reuma Mantzur concluded her remarks by expressing the deep and enduring friendship between India and Israel.



The session featured the screening of four impactful films: ï¿1⁄2The Boy,ï¿1⁄2 directed by Late Yahav, a drama about a father and son dealing with rocket attacks; ï¿1⁄2Dear God,ï¿1⁄2 directed by Erez Tadmor and Guy Nattiv, a short drama and poetic exploration of Jerusalem; ï¿1⁄2Sirens,ï¿1⁄2 a gripping drama and thriller centered around a coastal community facing mysterious disappearances; and ï¿1⁄2Asa Turns 13,ï¿1⁄2 a short drama directed by Sali Elimelech Asa, portraying a child on the verge of celebrating his Bar-Mitzvah in Netivot, Southern Israel.



Concluding the event, Ms. Reuma Mantzur was honored with a festive memento, symbolizing the appreciation for her contribution to the cultural exchange. The films received the distinguished Award of Distinction, recognizing their excellence in cinematic portrayal and their contribution to the global film landscape.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a dynamic platform for celebrating diversity in cinema and fostering international collaborations.



